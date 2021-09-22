Holidays are meant to be shared with friends and family. We have chosen to make a change, so our employees have more time to do just that. The St. Joseph News-Press plans to stop producing newspapers on six holidays; Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day, beginning Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021.
Many people look forward to the Thanksgiving Day newspaper and plan their holiday shopping with it. One benefit of this change is that readers will receive the Black Friday ads and inserts on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, a full day earlier than in previous years.
The news won't stop. We will still produce newscasts on our TV stations (NBC 21 KNPG, CBS 30 KCJO, FOX 26 KNPN and the News-Press NOW channel) and alert you to breaking news via our News-Press NOW mobile app and our website newspressnow.com.
If you aren't already taking advantage of the News-Press NOW mobile app, download it now at newspressnow.com/Mobile to your smartphone or tablet.
If you have questions feel free to contact our customer care team at (816) 271-8500.
Happy holidays and thank you for being loyal readers and supporting local journalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.