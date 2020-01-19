News briefs 1/19/2020

LGBT activists say new bills target transgender youth
SALT LAKE CITY | At the urging of conservative advocacy groups, Republican legislators in more than a dozen states are promoting bills that focus on transgender young people. One batch of bills would bar doctors from providing them certain gender-related medical treatment; another batch would bar trans students from participating on school sports teams of the gender they identify with.
The proposed laws, if enacted, “would bring devastating harms to the transgender community,” said Chase Strangio, a transgender-rights lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union.
He warned that the medical bans — now pending in Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina and South Dakota and likely to surface elsewhere — could trigger suicides among young people yearning to undergo gender transition.
The bills’ goals have been endorsed by several national conservative groups, including Alliance Defending Freedom and Eagle Forum.
“We’ve got lots of legislators working on this,” said Gayle Ruzicka, an activist with Eagle Forum’s Utah chapter. “We don’t let this happen to children.”
Man arrested in shooting of 13 people at Chicago party
CHICAGO | A man has been charged with attempted murder in a December shooting at a Chicago house party that left 13 people wounded, Chicago police said Saturday.
According to a police statement, 25-year-old Keilon Jones was arrested Thursday. He is also charged with aggravated battery.
It’s not clear if Jones has an attorney who could comment on the allegations. Jones was due in court Saturday. Police didn’t release any information about how investigators identified Jones.
Police have said the Dec. 22 shooting stemmed from a dispute at a memorial party being held in honor of someone killed in April. Authorities have said the shooting began inside a house in the city’s Englewood neighborhood and more shots were fired as people began fleeing.
Famous Maine ice disk seems to be reforming
What goes around comes around.
An ice disk appears to be forming in the same Maine river where an unusually large one formed last winter and quickly gained international fame.
The City of Westbrook tweeted an aerial view of the disk in the Presumpscot River with the message: “ICE BREAKING NEWS: Ice Disk 2020 is making a run for it ... It’s not a perfect circle yet, but it is rotating counter-clockwise again & the seagulls are along for the ride.”
The ice formation comes just about a year after a disk measuring about 100 yards was spotted in the Presumpscot River. It eventually had a devoted webcam; social media users compared it to an alien spacecraft and the moon; and ducks used it as a raft.
Boy arrested after shooting that killed 4 in Utah town
A boy armed with a gun killed three children and a woman inside a Utah home, then accompanied a fifth victim to a hospital, where he was arrested, police said Saturday.
Police were still trying to piece together who’s who and what happened leading up to Friday night’s shooting in Grantsville. Investigators believe the victims are all related to one another, and officials declined to release information about the shooter other than he is a juvenile male.
“We’re trying to make certain that we verify people’s relationships among the deceased and the survivor,” Grantsville Police Cpl. Rhonda Fields told The Associated Press Saturday. “As for motive, we don’t have any of that.”
— From AP reports