News briefs 1/27/2020

Coroner: 2 dead, 7 injured in S. Carolina bar shooting
HARTSVILLE, S.C. | Two people were killed and multiple people were injured early Sunday in a shooting at a bar in South Carolina, officials said.
The shooting took place at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee told news outlets. The two victims were identified as Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29, according to the coroner’s office.
There was not any immediate information about what led to the shooting. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Marshals Service were assisting Hartsville police with the investigation.
According to its Facebook page, Mac’s Lounge also serves as a music venue. Hartsville is about 25 miles northwest of Florence, South Carolina, and about 40 miles south of the North Carolina state line.
Fighting rages as Libya force pushes toward western city
CAIRO | Officials from Libya’s two rival governments said fighting erupted Sunday as the country’s east-based forces advanced toward the strategic western city of Misrata, further eroding a crumbling cease-fire agreement brokered earlier this month.
The clashes came just hours after the United Nations decried “continued blatant violations” of an arms embargo on Libya by several unspecified countries. The violations fly in the face of recent pledges to respect the embargo made by world powers at an international conference in Berlin last week.
Libya is divided between rival governments based in its east and west, each supported by various armed militias and foreign backers.
Inmate who came close
to execution in 2017 dies
ATLANTA | A Georgia death row inmate whose planned execution was halted in September 2017 by the U.S. Supreme Court after his lawyers argued his death sentence was tainted by a juror’s racial bias has died, according to the state Department of Corrections.
Keith “Bo” Tharpe, 61, died of natural causes Friday, Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Joan Heath confirmed in an email Sunday.
In 1991, a jury convicted Tharpe of murder in the September 1990 slaying of his sister-in-law, Jacquelyn Freeman, and sentenced him to death.
Kim’s aunt reemerges after years of fate speculation
SEOUL, South Korea | North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s aunt made her first public appearance in about six years, state media reported Sunday, quelling years of rumors that she was purged or executed by her nephew after helping him inherit power from his father.
According to a Korean Central News Agency dispatch, the name of Kim Kyong Hui was included in a list of top North Korean officials who watched a performance marking Lunar New Year’s Day with Kim Jong Un at a Pyongyang theater on Saturday.
North Korea’s main newspaper also released a photo showing Kim Kyong Hui sitting near Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, at the Samjiyon Theater.
Turkish teams look for quake survivors as death toll rises
ANKARA, Turkey | Working against the clock in freezing temperatures, Turkish rescue teams pulled more survivors from collapsed buildings Sunday, days after a powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit the country’s east. Rescued survivors wept with gratitude for their efforts.
Turkish authorities said the death toll rose to at least 38 people from the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck Friday night.
The quake also injured over 1,600 people but at least 45 survivors have been pulled alive from the rubble so far, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a news conference Sunday in Istanbul.
— From AP reports