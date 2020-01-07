News briefs 1/7/2020

Crews race to contain blazes as damage bill soars
SYDNEY | Bolstered by cooler weather and desperately needed rain, exhausted firefighters in Australia raced to shore up defenses against deadly wildfires before the blazes flare again within days when scorching temperatures are expected to return.
The first hints of the financial toll from the disaster began to emerge on Tuesday. The Insurance Council of Australia said the estimated damage bill had doubled in two days, with insurance claims reaching $485 million.
That estimate comes one day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was committing an extra $1.4 billion toward the recovery effort in addition to the tens of millions of dollars that have already been promised. Morrison’s funding announcement came amid fierce criticism from many Australians who said he has been too slow to respond to the crisis. He has also faced backlash for downplaying the need for his government to address climate change, which experts said helps supercharge the blazes.
U.S. to collect DNA from people detained at border
HOUSTON | The U.S. government on Monday launched a pilot program to collect DNA from people in immigration custody and submit it to the FBI, with plans to expand nationwide.
The information would go into a massive criminal database run by the FBI, where it would be held indefinitely. A memo outlining the program published Monday by the Department of Homeland Security said U.S. citizens and permanent residents holding a “green card” who are detained could be subject to DNA testing, as well as asylum seekers and people entering the country without authorization. Refusing to submit DNA could lead to a misdemeanor criminal charge, the document said.
President Donald Trump’s administration announced last year it would seek to expand its use of biometrics to stop migrant adults from bringing children and falsely posing as parents. Whistleblowers had also complained U.S. Customs and Border Protection was violating federal law that requires agencies to collect DNA from people they arrest or detain.
Wisconsin driver shoots kids who threw snowballs at car
MILWAUKEE | A driver shot and wounded two children who threw snowballs at a car in Milwaukee, police said.
Officers who responded to a shooting report Saturday night on the north side of Milwaukee found the injured children — a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl — and gave them first aid until they were taken to a hospital.
Both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.
Investigators said they’re looking for the driver of a white Toyota who fired at the children, who they said were in a group of juveniles throwing snowballs at passing cars.
Atlanta police chief halts car chases after deaths
ATLANTA | Atlanta’s police chief has ordered a halt to all police car chases after crashes that killed or injured people.
“I don’t want to see us cost someone their life in pursuit of an auto theft person or burglar when the courts aren’t even going to hold them accountable. I mean, how can we justify that?” Chief Erika Shields said during a news conference Friday afternoon.
Two men were killed last month in Atlanta when their car was hit by a stolen car evading police, police said.
The chief said the order will stay in effect while she reviews a chase policy that has been in place since 2018. Changes might include allowing only highly trained officers to take part in chases, Shields said.
5.8 magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico
GUANICA, Puerto Rico | A 5.8 magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and collapsing some homes, as well as a famed tourist attraction. It was one of the strongest quakes yet in a series that have hit the U.S. territory over the past week.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
The quake was followed by a string of smaller temblors, including one measured at magnitude 5 that struck at 10:51 a.m., shaking power lines and frightening residents of southern Puerto Rico who had been waiting outside their homes due to fears the buildings were damaged and unstable.
— From AP reports