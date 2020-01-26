News briefs 1/26/2020

Heavy rains in Brazil cause flooding, landslides; 30 killed
RIO DE JANEIRO | Two days of heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in southeast Brazil that have killed at least 30 people, authorities said Saturday.
Civil Defense officials said 17 people are listed as missing and 2,600 were evacuated from their houses in Minas Gerais state, which has been buffeted by 48 hours of torrential rains. The death toll had stood at 11 earlier Saturday.
Deaths were reported in the capital of Belo Horizonte and in the state’s interior. On Friday, Belo Horizonte received the greatest quantity of rains ever registered in 24 hours in the city.
State Gov. Romeu Zema will fly over the affected areas on Sunday to evaluate damages.
More rain is expected in Minas Gerais as well as other parts of Brazil, including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.
The announcement of the deaths comes the same day as mourners elsewhere in Minas Gerais observe the first anniversary of a deadly mining dam collapse.
Man cited for using fake skeleton to drive in HOV lane
PHOENIX | A 62-year-old man was cited in Arizona this week after trying to disguise a fake skeleton as a passenger just to use the HOV lane.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a trooper pulled over the man on Thursday after noticing he had placed a fake skeleton in the passenger’s front seat.
The skeleton was sitting upright, wearing a hat and tied to the front seat.
Department spokesman Raul Garcia said troopers cite about 7,000 HOV lane violators every year. Last April, a man was pulled over after driving in the HOV lane with a mannequin wearing a sweatshirt, baseball cap and sunglasses.
Police: Woman charged after airport partly evacuated
PHOENIX | A woman angry about not being allowed to board a plane at Sky Harbor International Airport was arrested after allegedly mentioning an explosive device, resulting in hundreds of travelers having to evacuate part of one concourse, police said Saturday.
A police bomb squad responded Friday but found no device and the airport soon returned to normal though three flights were delayed.
Police said 53-year-old Hope L. Webber was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor false emergency reporting and felony making a false terrorism report.
Webber’s statements to airline personnel during the incident “related to an explosive device,” Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, a police spokeswoman, told The Associated Press.
Seller auctioning JFK docs from ex-California governor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. | Former California Gov. Jerry Brown wants to know who is trying to sell his father’s memorabilia related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Private letters and other items that had belonged to Edmund G. “Pat” Brown when he was governor are being offered by the auction house Sotheby’s, which estimates the value at $20,000 to $30,000.
The elder Brown, who died in 1996, was California’s top elected official from 1959 to 1967 and eight years later his son started the first of his record four terms as governor. Jerry Brown was not consulted or informed of the sale and believes the items should instead reside at the University of California, Berkeley.
“I’d sure like to know why the seller is claiming anonymity and why these documents aren’t at the UC Berkeley archives with the rest of my father’s papers,” Brown said in a statement to The Associated Press.
Pete Stark, who reshaped health care, dies at 88
SAN FRANCISCO | Former California Rep. Fortney “Pete” Stark Jr., an influential Democrat whose legislative work helped reshape America’s health care system, has died Friday at his home in Maryland, according to his family. He was 88.
During his 40-year career in Congress representing the East Bay, Stark helped craft the Affordable Care Act, the signature policy change of the Obama administration. He also created the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, the 1986 law best known as COBRA, which allows workers to stay on their employer’s health insurance plan after they leave a job as long as they pay the full premium.
— From AP reports