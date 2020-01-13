News briefs 1/13/2020

Alabama county to preserve jail where MLK was held
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | An Alabama county is preserving what’s left of the lockup where officials said Martin Luther King Jr. served his final time behind bars just months before his assassination.
Jefferson County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Thursday to memorialize and preserve an area on the seventh floor of the county courthouse that used to be a jail. Much of the floor is now used for storage and mechanical equipment.
Sheriff Mark Pettway said the civil rights leader was held on the floor in 1967, when he served three days for contempt after losing an appeal on his conviction for demonstrating without a permit years earlier.
Drone flies over pedophile cardinal’s Australian prison
MELBOURNE, Australia | Disgraced Cardinal George Pell has been transferred from a Melbourne prison after a drone illegally flew overhead in a suspected attempt to photograph the famous inmate, a newspaper reported on Sunday.
The most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse had been transferred from the Melbourne Assessment Prison where he has been held since February last year on convictions of molesting two choirboys at the city’s cathedral in the late 1990s, the Herald Sun newspaper reported.
The move came after a drone flew over a prison garden where Pope Francis’ former finance minister is employed weeding and watering plants, the newspaper reported.
Lava gushes from Philippine volcano as ash spreads
TAGAYTAY, Philippines | Red-hot lava gushed out of a Philippine volcano Monday after a sudden eruption of ash and steam that forced villagers to flee and shut down Manila’s international airport, offices and schools.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage from Taal volcano’s eruption south of the capital that began Sunday. But clouds of ash blew more than 62 miles north, reaching the bustling capital, Manila, and forcing the shutdown of the country’s main airport with more than 240 international and domestic flights cancelled so far.
An alternative airport north of Manila at Clark freeport remained open but authorities would shut it down too if ashfall threatens flights, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.
Suit over Border Patrol conditions goes to trial
PHOENIX | A years-old lawsuit challenging detention conditions in several of the Border Patrol’s Arizona stations will go to trial Monday as the agency as a whole has come under fire following several migrant deaths.
The lawsuit filed in 2015 applies to eight Border Patrol facilities in Arizona where attorneys said migrants are held in unsafe and inhumane conditions. A preliminary injunction granted by U.S. District Court Judge David C. Bury in 2016 already requires the Tucson Sector to provide clean mats and thin blankets to migrants held for longer than 12 hours and to allow them to wash or clean themselves.
But advocates said the Border Patrol still holds immigrants for prolonged periods in filthy and freezing conditions. Although the lawsuit predates last year’s surge in immigrant arrivals at the southern border, it illustrates the some of the challenges posed when migrants are detained, especially if they are children.
France: Book on child-sex writer prompts outcry
PARIS | He was a middle-aged French author becoming known, even celebrated, for writing about sex with children. She was a fragile 14-year-old, too young to foresee the damage she said was done to her life by his predatory grip on her body and mind.
Now a grown woman, Vanessa Springora is causing a literary, legal and cultural storm in France with her explosive tell-all book that alleges, in cutting detail, an underage and destructive sexual relationship with French writer Gabriel Matzneff, now in his eighties.
The publication this month and quick commercial success of “Consent” is also being hailed by child-protection activists as a possible watershed moment for France. The book has ignited renewed debates about the country’s permissive attitudes toward sex with minors and soul-searching about why Matzneff was long celebrated in Paris.
— From AP reports