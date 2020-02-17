News briefs 2/17/2020

Xi’s early involvement in outbreak raises questions
BEIJING | A recent speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping that has been published by state media indicates for the first time that he was leading the response to a new virus outbreak from early on in the crisis.
The publication of the Feb. 3 speech was an apparent attempt to demonstrate that the Communist Party leadership had acted decisively from the beginning, but also opens up the Chinese leader to criticism over why the public was not alerted sooner.
In the speech, Xi said he gave instructions on fighting the virus on Jan. 7 and ordered the shutdown that began on Jan. 23 of cities at the epicenter of the outbreak. His remarks were published by state media late Saturday.
“On Jan. 22, in light of the epidemic’s rapid spread and the challenges of prevention and control, I made a clear request that Hubei province implement comprehensive and stringent controls over the outflow of people,” Xi told a meeting of the party’s standing committee, its top body.
Antarctic high temp record to take months to verify
BERLIN | Record high temperatures reportedly measured in Antarctica will take months to verify, the U.N. weather agency said Sunday.
A spokesman for the World Meteorological Organization said the measurements made by researchers from Argentina and Brazil earlier this month have to undergo a formal process to ensure that they meet international standards.
“A formal decision on whether or not this is a record is likely to be several months away,” said Jonathan Fowler, the WMO spokesman.
Scientists at an Argentine research base measured a temperature of nearly 65 degrees Fahrenheit Feb. 6 on a peninsula that juts out from Antarctica toward the southern tip of South America. The previous record there was 63.5 degrees Fahrenheit in March 2015.
Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in Connecticut shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. | Gunfire erupted at a Connecticut nightclub early Sunday morning, killing a man and wounding four other people, police said.
A 28-year-old man died in the shooting at the Majestic Lounge in Hartford’s South End, police Lt. Paul Cicero said. Two other males and two females were wounded, with two of them in surgery Sunday morning and two in stable condition, he said. None of their names were released.
Police officers had been stationed outside the club because of previous problems there and reported the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Officers rushed in, but were confronted with a large number of people running toward the exits, Cicero said.
Officers, however, were able to provide immediate medical care to the victims, he said.
Iran: Trump doesn’t want war ahead of 2020 vote
TEHRAN, Iran | Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday that he doesn’t believe the U.S. will pursue war with his country, because it will harm President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection bid.
Rouhani said that Trump knows that war with Iran will “ruin” his chances of winning the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
The Iranian leader added that war would be harmful to U.S. interests and those of its regional allies, as well as Iran.
“I think the Americans aren’t after war since they know what harm it could do them,” said Rouhani in a news conference.
Orangutan given ‘personhood’ turns 34, makes new friend
WAUCHULA, Fla. | A orangutan named Sandra, who was granted legal personhood by a judge in Argentina and later found a new home in Florida, celebrated her 34th birthday on Valentine’s Day with a special new primate friend.
Patti Ragan, director of the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida, says Sandra “has adjusted beautifully to her life at the sanctuary” and has befriended Jethro, a 31-year-old male orangutan.
Prior to coming to Florida, Sandra had lived alone in a Buenos Aires zoo. Sandra was a bit shy when she arrived at the Florida center, which is home to 22 orangutans.
— From AP reports