News briefs

Thai mass shooting that killed 29 lasted 16 hours
BANGKOK | A soldier angry about a land dispute went on a 16-hour shooting rampage in northeastern Thailand, killing at least 29 people and wounding 58 more. Police and military personnel hunted the gunman, Sgt. Maj. Jakraphanth Thomma, overnight in a shopping mall where he had holed up. At 9 a.m. Sunday, local media reported that Jakrapanth had been killed in a shootout.
The dead were mourned Sunday night in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for Thailand’s relatively poor and rural northeastern region. More than 1,000 people turned up for the vigil led by Buddhist monks. They lit candles and prayed and chanted in the town square featuring a statue of Thao Suranari, a governor’s wife who is revered for leading troops against invaders from Laos two centuries ago.
It was Thailand’s biggest mass shooting carried out by a single gunman.
Man hunts down alleged driver after wife killed
CORONA, Calif. | A Southern California man who made it his mission to track down the hit-and-run driver who killed his wife and mother of their eight children led police to an 85-year-old suspect, who was arrested, authorities said.
Brenda Richardson died after a white Lexus struck her motorcycle last week in Corona, police said. Her husband, Rod Richardson, told KNBC-TV that he decided to search for the car that hit his wife.
While at the intersection where the collision occurred, Richardson said he spotted the entrance of an apartment complex. As soon as he entered the complex, he saw a white Lexus with damage to passenger’s side front door.
He called Corona police and officers arrested Tashiro Isa on suspicion of felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter. It wasn’t known Sunday if the 85-year-old Corona resident has an attorney.
Swiss voters approve outlaw of anti-gay discrimination
BERLIN | Swiss voters approved by a wide margin Sunday a measure that will make it illegal to discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation.
Switzerland’s parliament in late 2018 approved expanding the country’s existing anti-discrimination law to make it illegal to publicly denigrate, discriminate or stir up hatred based on a person’s sexual orientation.
Opponents of the move insisted it violated people’s right to freedom of opinion and gathered enough signatures to force a referendum on the issue. Switzerland holds referendums several times a year that give voters a direct say in policy-making.
Florida man charged with driving into GOP voter tent
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. | A man in Florida is under arrest after he deliberately drove a van into a tent where voters were being registered by local Republicans, authorities in Jacksonville said Sunday.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said via social media that 27-year-old Gregory William Loel Timm has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 years old or older, one count of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license. The Republican party of Duval County said it had set up the tent on Saturday in order to register voters.
The county GOP said via Twitter that six volunteers for President Donald Trump’s campaign “were intentionally targeted while registering voters.”
Local media said there were no injuries.
Massive firework shot over Colorado breaks record
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. | A massive firework launched over a Colorado ski resort town has set a record for the world’s largest aerial firework.
The 2,800-pound shell flew 2,200 feet above the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival before it burst, turning the sky bright red and drawing gasps from the crowd, The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported.
Tim Borden of Steamboat Springs headed the team that developed the firework over seven years.
— From AP reports