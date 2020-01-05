News briefs 1/5/2020

Protests across U.S. condemn action in Iran and Iraq
WASHINGTON | Demonstrators in dozens of cities around the U.S. gathered Saturday to protest the Trump administration’s killing of an Iranian general and decision to send thousands of additional soldiers to the Middle East.
More than 70 planned protests were organized by CODEPINK and Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, a U.S.-based anti-war coalition, along with other groups.
From Tampa to Philadelphia and San Francisco to New York, protesters carried signs and chanted anti-war slogans.
President Donald Trump ordered Friday’s airstrike near Baghdad’s international airport that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force who has been blamed for attacks on U.S. troops and American allies going back decades. Iran has vowed retribution, raising fears of an all-out war, but it’s unclear how or when a response might come.
Protest organizers said the Trump administration has essentially started a war with Iran by assassinating Soleimani.
60 dead in landslides, flash floods in Indonesia’s capital
JAKARTA, Indonesia | Landslides and floods triggered by torrential downpours have left at least 60 people dead in and around Indonesia’s capital, as rescuers struggled to search for people apparently buried under tons of mud, officials said Saturday.
Monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged a dozen districts in the greater Jakarta area and caused landslides that buried at least a dozen people.
National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said most of the fatalities included those who had drowned or been electrocuted since rivers broke their banks early Wednesday after extreme torrential rains hit on New Year’s Eve. Three elderly people died of hypothermia.
Delta Air Lines plane slides off taxiway in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. | A Delta Air Lines plane slid off a taxiway amid icy conditions Saturday morning at an airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Airport officials said Flight 1770 was headed for Atlanta when it left the taxiway around 6:15 a.m. No injuries were reported, nor was there any damage to the plane.
Conditions were icy at the time of the incident, but Airport Director Marty Piette told the Green Bay Press-Gazette that he wasn’t sure if that’s what caused the plane to slide off the taxiway. He said airport staff were aware of the icy conditions and treated the taxiway with sand and alerted pilots of the icy and slippery conditions.
14 civilians killed in bus explosion in Burkina Faso
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso | At least 14 civilians, mostly students, died Saturday after their bus hit an explosive device in northwestern Burkina Faso on the way back from a school break, according to a local official.
At least four others also were injured in the explosion on the Tougan axis in the Boucle du Mouhoun region, according to regional communications director Moumoula Arsene Kayaba.
Saturday’s attack comes after gendarmeries on Friday killed at least a dozen gunmen who had attacked their units in Inata in the Soum province, according to a statement by Burkina Faso’s armed forces. Arms, ammunition and other materials were seized in the retaliation by Burkina Faso, it said.
Woman sues TripAdvisor after falling off camel
DEDHAM, Mass. | A woman is suing TripAdvisor after a runaway camel tossed her to the ground during a tour in Morocco.
Breanne Ayala, 24, is accusing Massachusetts-based TripAdvisor and its subsidiary Viator of negligence and breach of contract for failing to ensure the camel tour company was operating safely, The Boston Globe reported on Friday, citing the lawsuit. The suit was filed in Norfolk Superior Court on Monday.
Ayala, who is from New Jersey, and her family booked a sunset camel tour in Marrakech, Morocco, through Viator. Ayala claims she and her family did not receive a safety briefing before the tour in January 2018.
