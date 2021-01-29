New after school program aims to create an interest in STEAM

As the pandemic continues and impacts our sense of normalcy, children are in need of activities outside of school, especially that explore their interests.

Mosaic Life Care Foundation is providing an after school enrichment program for children in grades 1-8.

The program aims to extend children's learning outside of the classroom with a focus on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM).

The program is six-weeks on Tuesdays starting at 4:30 p.m., it will begin February 2 and end March 9. The cost for children to attend is $50.

To sign up visit, https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/bC8-CXD2OLsr1OnF6az45?domain=mlcfoundation.com.