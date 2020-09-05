The stock market closed out its worst week in more than two months Friday as a second straight day of turbulent trading ended with more losses.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% after clawing most of the way back from a 3.1% skid earlier in the day. Another slide in technology stocks, which led the selling a day earlier, pulled the market sharply lower for much of the day, though the selling eased by late afternoon.

The two-day sell-off handed the benchmark index its first weekly loss after five weeks of gains. Earlier in the week, the S&P 500 was notching all-time highs and posting its biggest increases in nearly two months.

There wasn’t a particular catalyst for continued selling in the high-flying tech sector, but analysts noted that those stocks had posted gigantic gains so far this year that many thought were overdone.

The S&P 500 fell 28.10 points to 3,426.96. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 159.42 points, or 0.6%, to 28,133.31. The index had swung sharply during the day, between a loss of as much as 628 points and a gain of as much as 247.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq dropped 144.97 points, or 1.3%, to 11,313.13. The slide added to the index’s 5% skid from the day before.

The VIX, a gauge of how much volatility investors expect in the market, has been rising. Even so, traders were not shifting funds into traditional safe-haven assets like U.S. government bonds and precious metals, a sign that the sell-off was not necessarily a reaction to jitters about the economy.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 0.72%, up from 0.62% late Thursday, a big move.

U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Labor Day.