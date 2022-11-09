Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent a handwritten note of apology to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for comments he made after the assault on her husband Paul Pelosi, her spokesperson told CNN.

The letter, which was postmarked for November 1, came after the Virginia Republican said late last month, "Speaker Pelosi's husband had a break-in last night in their house, and he was assaulted. There's no room for violence anywhere, but we're gonna send her back to be with him in California. That's what we're going to go do."

CNN's Clare Foran and Chris Cillizza contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.