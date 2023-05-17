(CNN) — Political newcomer Yemi Mobolade will become Colorado Springs’ first elected Black mayor defeating Republican Wayne Williams in Tuesday’s runoff election.

“We stand on a mountain of a new era in our city’s history,” Mobolade said in a speech Tuesday night. “Colorado Springs will become an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous safe and vibrant city on a hill that shines brightly.

