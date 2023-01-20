Yellen warns of 'global financial crisis' if US debt limit agreement isn't reached

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, here in Zurich, Switzerland, on Wednesday, January 18, warned on Friday of a 'global financial crisis' if the United States' debt limit agreement isn't reached.

 Michael Buholzer/AP

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday warned of the widespread global effects that could be felt if the federal government exhausts extraordinary measures and fails to raise the debt ceiling, telling CNN's Christiane Amanpour about the ways everyday Americans could face stark consequences.

Yellen's warning comes after the United States on Thursday hit its $31.4 trillion debt limit set by Congress, forcing the Treasury Department to start taking extraordinary measures to keep the government paying its bills.

