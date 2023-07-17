(CNN) — Xochitl Torres Small was sworn in as deputy agriculture secretary of the US Department of Agriculture on Monday, making history as the first Latina in the No. 2 position.

Her ascension to the position comes amid efforts by the USDA to rectify decades of discrimination against farmers of color and as the department seeks to increase diversity in a workforce that is predominantly White. It also comes as farmers and ranchers grapple with the effects of climate change, particularly in the West, which is facing wildfires, drought and extreme heat.

