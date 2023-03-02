A New Hampshire woman pleaded guilty Thursday to sending a series of threatening texts to a Michigan election official in the wake of the 2020 election, according to the Justice Department.

Katelyn Jones, 25, made multiple threats to the chair of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers in November 2020, according to court documents. The board oversees elections in Wayne County, Michigan, which became a focus of some conspiracy theories after the presidential election.

