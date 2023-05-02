A 41-year-old woman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly throwing a drink at Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz at a wine festival.

The woman, Selena Chambers, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and one felony count of battery on an elected official. Chambers has been released on bond, according to the court docket.

