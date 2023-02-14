In a news briefing following an extraordinary three-day stretch during which President Joe Biden ordered the US military to shoot down three airborne objects, the White House made clear on Monday the many things it still did not know.

It couldn't say for sure whether the three downed objects had surveillance capabilities. It was hard to say exactly what these objects had looked like, given how fast the fighter jets monitoring them would have been traveling. And it was still unclear where the trio of objects had originated from and to whom they belonged.

