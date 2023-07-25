(CNN) — “Mr. President, we got a problem with labor.”

The warning, delivered as Air Force One headed for Detroit last September, came from a trusted ally: Rep. Debbie Dingell, the Michigan Democrat who has known President Joe Biden for decades and prides herself on having her finger on the pulse of union halls. Initially, it landed with a thud.

CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez and Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.