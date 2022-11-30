Hakeem Jeffries pulled off a quiet revolution on Wednesday, becoming the first leader of the House Democrats to be born after the end of World War II and the first Black leader in either chamber of Congress, in what will likely be the first of many major changes coming for his rapidly evolving party.

The New York congressman succeeds Nancy Pelosi, the outgoing speaker who's 30 years older than him and has been leading House Democrats since George W. Bush's first term. Jeffries plans on spending just two years in the minority before trying to become speaker himself after the 2024 elections.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.