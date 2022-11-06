In a preview of a potential Republican presidential primary showdown, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis will hold dueling Florida rallies on Sunday as the two men battle for supremacy of the Sunshine State and the heart of the GOP.

The former president will welcome supporters in Miami, the third stop in a four-city tour that has effectively made Trump a leading player in his party's fight for control of Congress. Meanwhile, the Florida governor will headline his own events in three counties on the state's opposite coast -- Hillsborough, Sarasota and Lee -- steering far clear of Trump as he seeks to close out his bid for a second term.

