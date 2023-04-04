Wisconsin voters on Tuesday will decide the outcome of a state Supreme Court race that could be the most consequential election of the year.

The race between Democratic-backed Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Republican-backed former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly could both break a decadelong era of Republican dominance in one of the nation's most important swing states and prove pivotal in the fight over the future of abortion access. It's the most expensive state judicial race ever.

