Wisconsin voters on Tuesday will cast their primary ballots in what's turned into an expensive and high-stakes battle for control of the Supreme Court in a key battleground state where power is divided between a Democratic governor and a Republican-controlled legislature.

Voters will narrow the field of candidates down to two, who will then advance to April's general election for a seat on a court where conservatives currently hold a 4-3 majority. Although the election is technically nonpartisan -- there are no party labels on the ballot -- interest groups align, party operations mobilize and money flows into races for its seats as if they were partisan contests.

