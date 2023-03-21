The two candidates battling for a seat on Wisconsin's Supreme Court clashed Tuesday over the state's 1849 abortion ban in their lone debate, underscoring the high stakes of an election that could decide the issue in one of the nation's most important swing states.

Former Justice Daniel Kelly, a conservative, and liberal opponent Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz will square off April 4 in an election that will decide the balance of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. In a state where control is split between a Democratic governor and a Republican-controlled legislature, the high court could decide the outcome of legal battles over the state's abortion laws, its legislative maps and more.

