The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is expected to interview Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday, multiple sources tell CNN, a sign the panel is interested in learning about potential efforts Donald Trump took to overturn the 2020 presidential election even long after President Joe Biden took office.

The interview comes after the Republican lawmaker sued the panel in September to try and block the subpoena for his testimony.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.