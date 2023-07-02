(CNN) — Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd said Sunday he was working toward “hitting all the requirements” to qualify for next month’s first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee.

But when it came to the requirement to pledge his support to the eventual GOP nominee – even if that is former President Donald Trump – Hurd said, “I can’t lie to get access to a microphone.”

