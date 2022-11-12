A set of countervailing political forces may have contributed to the closeness of this year's midterm elections, according to the​ current results of the national exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research. It remains uncertain which party will control either the Senate or the House of Representatives next year, with votes still being counted and key races too early to call.

Voters were broadly discontented with the state of the nation, the economy and President Joe Biden, the exit poll found -- the sort of political environment that conventionally leads to a midterm backlash against the party in the White House. But other factors, including views on abortion and Biden's predecessor, may have helped keep Democrats competitive across the country.

