Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday will become the second US House speaker to meet with Taiwan's president in person in the span of a year when he sits down with Tsai Ing-wen in southern California.

His meeting could be considered less provocative than Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island in August, a trip the Biden administration quietly sought to dissuade her from taking given the potential for ratcheting up tensions in the region.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.