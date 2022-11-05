Political buffs have been saying for weeks that the race for Senate control will come down to three or four states: Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, with Arizona sometimes thrown in. But is that list too limited?

Political history -- and a spat of late spending in the race -- suggests that we should widen our focus. Republicans have a real chance at flipping Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan's seat in New Hampshire.

