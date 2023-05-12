As the US barrels into a high-stakes and consequential election cycle, US climate envoy and former Secretary of State John Kerry is confident of one thing: If a Republican is elected president, they won't be able to reverse the Biden administration's wins on climate change and clean energy.

The economy has so drastically and fundamentally changed in the past several years, Kerry argued -- spurred in large part by the Democrats' climate and energy law passed last year -- that the markets would reject a challenge to the nation's clean energy trajectory.

