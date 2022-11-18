Twitter employees who are relying on the company for work visas have been left in limbo, finding themselves at the whims of its new billionaire owner, knowing if they quit, they may have to leave the United States.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk gave remaining staff an ultimatum to commit to working "hardcore" or to leave. But some staff who would like to leave the company feel like they can't because doing so, may leave them no choice but to depart the US, multiple former Twitter employees told CNN.

