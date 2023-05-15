It happens to every American president: a trip abroad gets derailed when crises are unfolding at home.

With the US economy hanging in the balance, President Joe Biden departs this week for a week-long visit to Asia. He's acknowledged the trip may be scrapped as negotiations on raising the nation's borrowing limit in order to avert a historic default slog forward with congressional Republicans, an effort he called the "single most important thing" on his agenda.

