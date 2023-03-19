Alvin Bragg, a former New York state and federal prosecutor, drew national attention when he made history as the Manhattan District Attorney's Office first Black district attorney. Now he is back in the spotlight as his office nears a conclusion in its yearslong investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged role in a hush money scheme.

Bragg has remained tight-lipped on the details of the latest Trump probe, which he inherited from his predecessor, Cy Vance, who began the investigation when Trump was still in the White House.

CNN's Devan Cole, Kara Scannell and Sonia Moghe contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.