Whitmer urges both parties to 'stand up' to violent rhetoric and threats as she embarks on second term

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer listens to reporters during a news conference in East Lansing on November 7, 2022.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, sworn in for a second term Sunday, called the sentencing last week of two men convicted of plotting to kidnap her "just," while urging both parties to confront threats and violent rhetoric.

"Whether it is someone harassing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh or Congressman Fred Upton here in Michigan, or me, or our attorney general, or secretary of state, it's unacceptable," she told CNN's Kaitlan Collins in an interview the day she was sworn in. "But I do think it's important that people on both sides of the aisle, who care more about our democracy than their political agenda, stand up and take it on."

