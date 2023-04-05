Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed a repeal of the state's 1931 abortion ban, which the Democratically controlled state legislature had passed last month.

"This is long overdue," the Democratic governor, who campaigned on protecting abortion rights last fall, said in a statement on Twitter.

CNN's Shania Shelton and Gregory Krieg contributed to this report.

