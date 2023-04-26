A Senate committee is scheduled to hold a vote on Wednesday morning to consider whether to move forward with President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Department of Labor, Julie Su, marking a key milestone in the nomination process amid high-level efforts by the White House to push her confirmation forward.

Democrats on the the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, which is considering Su's confirmation on Wednesday, have generally appeared supportive of the nomination. But it's not clear yet whether Su, currently the acting secretary of labor, has secured the votes of key Senate Democrats. Without their support, the nomination would likely fail when the Senate holds a floor vote to consider Su for the top labor role.

