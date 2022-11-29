As frustrated demonstrators take to the streets across China to protest the government's draconian Covid-19 restrictions -- prompting rare civil unrest and clashes between the public and officials -- the Biden White House is choosing its words carefully and deliberately.

Top US officials who have been closely monitoring the unrest in China have made two things clear in the past few days: that the Biden administration supports any people's right to peacefully protest and that it simply does not see China's so-called zero-Covid policy as a sound approach.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.