The Biden administration is announcing new steps Wednesday to expand the nation's electric vehicle infrastructure, including a new partnership with Tesla that would see the electric vehicle manufacturer open a portion of its charging network to non-Tesla EVs for the first time.

According to a fact sheet shared with CNN, Wednesday's announcements are part of the administration's goal to build out a nationwide EV charging network of 500,000 chargers along America's highways while building towards their goal ensuring 50% of new car sales are EVs by 2030. As part of that goal, the administration is announcing Tesla will open at least 7,500 chargers of its EV charging network to all electric vehicles, including 3,500 new and existing 250 kW Superchargers along highway corridors.

