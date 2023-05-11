The White House is drawing its battle lines.

As spending negotiations get underway, the White House has conveyed to congressional negotiators that President Joe Biden's most recent legislative accomplishment, the Inflation Reduction Act, is off the table as the two sides begin to eye potential spending cuts, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

