The White House said Thursday it supports repealing two Iraq war power acts if Congress passes the repeal effort, as lawmakers work to reassert their authority in military intervention abroad.

The Senate is expected to vote Thursday to advance the measures, which would repeal the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for use of force in Iraq. The move would mark a formal conclusion to the conflicts, and a symbolic reassertion of Congress's ability to declare war.

CNN's Nicky Robertson contributed to this report

