White House scales up 'concern' rhetoric, marking rare involvement in Israeli domestic affairs

The Biden administration is watching the events on the ground in Israel with "concern" after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defense minister who spoke out in opposition to the proposed reforms.

A week after President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to urge him to find a compromise on his planned judicial reforms, events on the ground in Israel continue to generate deep concern inside the White House — particularly as Biden prepares to highlight global democracy during a major summit this week.

As protests in Israel have intensified, the Biden administration has steadily scaled up its rhetoric on the situation, including saying Sunday, it was watching with "concern" after Netanyahu fired his defense minister who spoke out in opposition to the proposed reforms.

