The White House on Thursday released an ambitious national cybersecurity strategy that calls for new federal regulation of vulnerable critical infrastructure firms and for software makers to be held liable when their products leave gaping holes for hackers to exploit.

The strategy -- shaped by major hacking incidents that threatened key public services in the first year of the Biden administration -- embraces the US government's regulatory and purchasing power to force companies that are critical to economic and national security to raise their cyber defenses.

