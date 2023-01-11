White House refuses to answer key questions about discovery of classified documents in Biden's private office

On January 11, the White House refused to answer a number of critical questions about the classified documents from Joe Biden's time as vice president discovered inside a private office last fall. Biden is pictured here speaking in Mexico City on January 10.

 Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The White House on Wednesday refused to answer a number of critical questions about the classified documents from Joe Biden's time as vice president discovered inside a private office last fall, citing an ongoing Department of Justice review.

The documents were discovered on November 2, just six days before the midterm elections, but the president's attorneys only publicly acknowledged the discovery of the documents on Monday -- when news reports about the discovery broke.

CNN's Jamie Gangel, Marshall Cohen, Evan Perez, Phil Mattingly, MJ Lee, Kaitlan Collins and Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

