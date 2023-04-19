The fraught politics of tax season have been met by the White House with a perhaps surprising response: a welcoming embrace.

The Biden administration has moved this week to elevate the moment, making the case that President Joe Biden's law that surged $80 billion to the Internal Revenue Service has delivered tangible results at the same time Biden's tax proposals sit at the center of a White House itching for a fight with House Republicans over long-term spending and deficits.

CNN's Phil Mattingly and Arlette Saenz contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.