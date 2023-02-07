The White House is looking to flip the script on border security politics, accusing House Republicans of "staging political stunts" and undermining border security ahead of a House Oversight Committee hearing Tuesday that will probe the Biden administration's handling of the US southern border.

In a memo obtained by CNN, the White House counsel's office spokesman Ian Sams credited a series of new immigration and border security actions by the administration with reducing southern border crossings last month and slammed House Republicans for voting against the omnibus spending bill last year that included billions of dollars in border security funding and accused them of "pushing an agenda that would make border security worse."

