The White House is hoping to see continued moderation in US jobs growth in the November jobs report set to be released Friday morning, to add to a string of promising economic data over the last week that appeared to suggest inflation could be starting to slow.

White House officials have viewed several key economic reports released in recent days as signs that the US economy is in the process of making an important transition, as taming inflation still remains a top domestic concern for President Joe Biden. Leading up to Friday, officials were anticipating the US economy to have added in the ballpark of 200,000 new jobs last month, continuing the recent trend of a slowdown in the labor market.

