With just days to go until the Biden administration is set to a release a decision on the first major oil drilling project of its tenure, the White House has indicated it may reduce the scope of the controversial project that has drawn fierce criticism from climate advocates.

The Willow Project, proposed by ConocoPhillips, is a massive and decadeslong oil drilling venture on Alaska's North Slope that the state's lawmakers say will create jobs and boost domestic energy production.

