The White House offered its most robust -- if still extremely limited -- explanation of why it has repeatedly released incomplete information about classified documents located in President Joe Biden's private office and home, insisting Tuesday that protecting the Justice Department's investigation means restricting which details can be released publicly.

"I understand that there's a tension between protecting and safeguarding the integrity of an ongoing investigation with providing information publicly appropriate with that," said Ian Sams, a spokesman for the White House Counsel's Office.

