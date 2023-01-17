The White House offered its most robust -- if still extremely limited -- explanation of why it has repeatedly released incomplete information about classified documents located in President Joe Biden's private office and home, insisting Tuesday that protecting the Justice Department's investigation means restricting which details can be released publicly.
"I understand that there's a tension between protecting and safeguarding the integrity of an ongoing investigation with providing information publicly appropriate with that," said Ian Sams, a spokesman for the White House Counsel's Office.
He said that as the Justice Department, and now a special counsel, investigates the matter, it was "natural" that some information would evolve.
"In any investigation, as an investigation is ongoing, especially an investigation where people are cooperative and are working hand-in-hand with the department to review these matters, information is going to develop," he said. "That's a natural part of any investigation."
"As searches were underway, looking for additional documents to be properly handed back to the government, you know, we wanted to be respectful to try to provide as as complete information as we could, trying to balance with the need to provide that information to you all consistent with the investigation," he went on.
