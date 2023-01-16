White House counsel's office says there are no visitors logs at Biden's Wilmington home

The White House counsel's office says there are no visitors logs at President Joe Biden's Wilmington home. Biden is pictured here in Washington, D.C., on January 12.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The White House counsel's office says there are no visitors logs that track guests who come and go at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

House Republicans have been demanding that the White House turn over all information related to misplaced classified documents from Biden's time as vice president, including any visitors logs to Biden's private residence and who might have had access to his private office in Washington, DC, where the first batch of documents were discovered in early November.

