(CNN) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed Friday that there have been discussions around the prospect of a prisoner swap for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, “but those discussions have not produced a clear pathway to a resolution.”

Earlier this week, the Kremlin said certain contacts between Russia and the United States on the exchange of prisoners remain, but they must be carried out “in complete silence.”

